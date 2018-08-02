Reuters: Cisco could buy Duo Security for $2B (update: Cisco confirms)

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is in advanced talks to acquire VC-backed cybersecurity company Duo Security, according to Reuters sources. The deal could reach $2B.

Cisco wants to expand its cloud computing offerings. Duo could become the company’s largest deal since the $3.7B AppDynamics acquisition last year.

The official announcement could come in the next few days if negotiations finish successfully.

Duo’s platform lets users verify their identity with two-step authentication. Duo has raised $121.5M in funding from backers that include Workday, Redpoint Ventures, and True Ventures.

Cisco shares are down nearly 1% premarket to $41.45.

Update: Cisco confirms the buy for $2.35B in cash and assumed equity awards.

The acquisition is expected to close in Q1 FY19 and Duo will join Cisco's Networking and Security business.

