Reuters: Cisco could buy Duo Security for $2B (update: Cisco confirms)

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is in advanced talks to acquire VC-backed cybersecurity company Duo Security, according to Reuters sources. The deal could reach $2B.
Cisco wants to expand its cloud computing offerings. Duo could become the company’s largest deal since the $3.7B AppDynamics acquisition last year.
The official announcement could come in the next few days if negotiations finish successfully.
Duo’s platform lets users verify their identity with two-step authentication. Duo has raised $121.5M in funding from backers that include Workday, Redpoint Ventures, and True Ventures.
Cisco shares are down nearly 1% premarket to $41.45.
Update: Cisco confirms the buy for $2.35B in cash and assumed equity awards.
The acquisition is expected to close in Q1 FY19 and Duo will join Cisco's Networking and Security business.
