Operating margin gain at Yum Brands

Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) reports worldwide system sales growth of 4% in Q2 to match the net new unit growth pace of 4%.

Comparable sales rose 2% at Taco Bell and +1% at KFC +2%, while the Pizza Hut business showed a 1% drop in-1%.

Core operating profit fell 6% across the three divisions during the quarter. Operating margin improved to 36.1% of sales vs. 31.5% a year ago.

"We continue to execute against our multi-year transformation strategy and remain on track with our full-year 2018 guidance. Second quarter core operating profit was consistent with our expectations and we are seeing good progress against our plans as we start the second half of the year," says CEO Greg Creed.

Shares of Yum are down 1.81% in premarket trading to $78.03.

Previously: Yum! Brands beats by $0.08, beats on revenue (Aug. 2)