More on Hydrogenics' Q2

Net loss decreased from $5.5M, or $(0.43) per share, to $4.8M, or $(0.31) per share, in the current period, primarily due to the increase in gross profit, offset by the increase in net R&D expenses, losses from JV investments and the increase in SG&A net of non-cash gains from revaluation of deferred stock unit obligations.

The company ended the second quarter of 2018 with the backlog at $131.8M, securing orders of $10.7M for Power-to-Gas systems, fueling stations, industrial gas applications and mobility systems.

HYGS -2.2% premarket

Q2 results