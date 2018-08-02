DowDuPont among few early gainers following strong Q2, upbeat guidance

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) +1.1% premarket - the only Dow stock currently showing a gain ahead of the market open - after beating expectations for both Q2 earnings and revenues as well as issuing upbeat guidance.

Q2 revenue rose 17% Y/Y to $24.25B, with double-digit growth in all divisions and gains in all geographic regions.

Sales from the company's biggest revenue generator - its materials science business, which makes chemicals used in cosmetics, packaging material, and brake fluids - rose 18% Y/Y to $12.6B, while agriculture sales jumped 25% to $5.7B and specialty products sales gained 10% to $5.9B.

DWDP says it achieved cost synergy savings of $375M-plus in the quarter, reaching cumulative savings of nearly $900M since Dow and DuPont completed their merger in September, and now expects to achieve Y/Y savings of $1.4B in 2018, more than 15% better than its previous target.

DWDP also issues upside guidance for Q3, expecting sales to be "up more than 10%" from a year ago to ~$20.1B, ahead of the $19.43 analyst consensus which implies 6.3% growth, and operating EBITDA to rise more than 12%.