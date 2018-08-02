Apollo Global Management falls 2.9% premarket as Q2 earnings miss

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) falls 2.9% in premarket trading after Q2 distributable earnings per share of 53 cents misses consensus by a penny; the figure compares with 46 cents in Q1 and 60 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Economic net income was 27 cents per share vs. a loss of 30 cents in Q1 and 46 cents in Q2 2017.

Fee-related earnings were 45 cents per share vs.32 cents in Q1 and 34 cents in the year-ago quarter.

“During the second quarter our fee-related earnings grew by 40% and continue to provide our shareholders with a steady source of cash flow which is supported by a large base of long-dated capital, nearly half of which is permanent in nature," says Chairman and CEO Leon Black.

Q2 inflows of $27.5B, with $47.9B in last 12 months.

Total assets under management were $269M, up 9% from Q1.

Dry powder of $47.7B at Q2 end, including $18.7B of AUM with future management fee potential.

