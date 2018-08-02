Ebix acquires two travel companies for $14.2M

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) acquires the companies Mercury Travels and Leisure Corp. for a cumulative $14.2M in cash. The acquisitions will go towards creating a new Travel Division.

Ebix expects the Mercury business to continue at a growth rate of 20% or more annually with operating margins of at least 30% once fully integrated.

The acquisition will be immediately accretive to Ebix earnings and the company forecasts $0.09 in increased diluted EPS in the next six months.