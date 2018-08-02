Gildan Activewear +14% on earnings beat

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) reports organic net sales growth of ~7% in Q2.

Activewear sales grew 17.3% to $625.2M, driven by strong shipments of imprintable products, as well as increased shipments to global lifestyle brand customers and retailers.

Hosiery and underwear sales decreased 23.8% to $139M, mainly due to the unit volume decline in socks at mass retailers.

International sales were up 35.2% to $89.4M, reflecting strong growth momentum across all markets.

Gross margin rate declined 150 bps to 28.3%.

SG&A expense rate down 50 bps to 12%.

Adjusted operating margin rate fell 110 bps to 16.2%.

FY2018 Guidance: Net sales growth: mid-single-digit range; Adjusted EBITDA: $605M to $620M; Tax rate: ~4%; Adjusted EPS: $1.85 to $1.90; Free cash flow: exceed $425M; Capex: ~$125M.

GIL +13.55% premarket.

