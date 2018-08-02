Royal Caribbean expects record earnings this year

Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) reports net yields were up 2.8% on a constant currency basis in Q2.

Management says the compan'y profit beat was driven by better than expected revenue from the global brands, better performance from the joint ventures and lower than expected expenses which were driven by timing.

Looking ahead, RCL sees Q3 EPS of $3.90 to $3.95 and full-year EPS $8.70 to $8.90. The comparisons to the current analysts consensus marks may not be appropriate due to external factors included.

CFO update: "2018 is shaping up to be another year of record earnings, which is being driven by a strong demand environment and effective cost and capital management. While it is too early to guide on 2019, it is very encouraging to see these positive trends further supporting a strong book of business for next year."