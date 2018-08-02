M Line Holdings, signs two binding letters of intent

M Line Holdings (OTCPK:MLHC) has finalized terms and signed binding letters of Intent to acquire two companies, one in the “Better for You” Beverage Branding and distribution business and the other in the Beverage and Food Distribution business.

The Company expects to close these acquisitions early August.

“Better for You” Beverages have enjoyed a 24.5 % increase in dollar sales and 28.2% increase in unit sales for FY2017. This segment of the “Better for You” beverage space is expected to grow to $190B by 2020.

Tony Anish, CEO of M Line, stated: “These two transactions are very exciting for us. We are acquiring 55% of two companies with options to acquire a further 25% in the future but most of all we are adding three industry veterans that have been involved in the business for many years. Their reputation in the industry is impeccable and we are expecting significant growth to the group through this division. More detail will be made available to our shareholders as soon as we complete the due diligence and sign the final purchase agreements. Stay tuned for more updates.”