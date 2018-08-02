Boeing delays first Starliner flight

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has pushed back the flight schedule of its Starliner capsule by several months to a range of "late 2018 or early 2019," in line with a GAO report that previously estimated the schedule would be delayed.

The capsule, being built to fly U.S. astronauts to the International Space Station, suffered a failure during a test in June.

NASA gave Boeing a $4.B contract in 2014 to build three spacecraft while SpaceX won a $2.6B contract to develop a crew version of its Dragon vehicle, but both programs have been steadily delayed.

Since the end of the Space Shuttle program in 2011, astronauts have flown aboard Russian Soyuz - at a cost to NASA of more than $70M per seat.