HCP forms $605M medical office joint venture with Morgan Stanley

HCP (NYSE:HCP) agrees to form a $605M joint venture on a 2M-square-foot medical office portfolio with Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Real Estate Investing, their second medical office joint venture.

Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing will contribute cash to the venture for a 49% interest while HCP will contribute nine wholly owned medical office buildings valued at about $320M, representing a 4% disposition cap on a trailing 12-month basis; the contributed assets are primarily located in Texas and Florida, have a combined 1.2M square feet of leasable space and are 80% occupied.

The venture intends to use the cash contributed by MSREI to fund the acquisition of a medical office portfolio in Greenville, SC. HCP's initial yield on the transaction is approximately 6% inclusive of joint venture fees.

Source: Press Release

