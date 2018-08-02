Epizyme down 8% premarket on termination of tazemetostat in DLBCL & delay in NDA filing for ES

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) slumps 8% premarket on light volume despite is Q2 beat. The culprits appear to be its announcement that it is terminating development of tazemetostat in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) due to lack of efficacy and the extended timeline for the filing of its NDA for epithelial sarcoma (ES).

Its planned U.S. marketing application seeking approval for tazemetostat in ES will now be filed in H1 2019 to allow for the inclusion of more mature durability data.

The company says it is concentrating its efforts on lifting the FDA's partial clinical hold on tazemetostat trials that was implemented in April after a pediatric patient developed secondary lymphoma. It has reconsented all participants in its clinical trials, updated the informed consent form, completed a comprehensive assessment of safety and clinical activity data and convened a panel of experts to review and validate the assessment. This information will be included in its formal response to regulatory authorities.

