Ferrari begins to bounce back

Morgan Stanley upgrades Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) to Equal-weight from Underweight after the collapse in share price following the death of Sergio Marchionne.

During a conference call yesterday, an analyst asked Ferrari management if the 2022 targets set previously by the company were loose projections scratched on an envelope by Marchionne.

CEO Louis Camilleri: "I would say that clearly those targets were reviewed with the board. They were aspirational and clearly there were plans behind them now in the Capital Markets day, we’ll craft and talk the eyes and how we think we will get. But we also have to disclose potential risk to that but also significant opportunities that we see going forward."

Shares of Ferrari are up 3.09% in premarket trading to $121.64.

