TransCanada reports mixed Q2 results; sells Cartier wind energy for C$630M

TransCanada (NYSE:TRP) is little changed after reporting better than expected Q2 earnings alongside a slight decline in revenues, and announcing an agreement to sell its 62% stake in Cartier wind power facilities in Quebec for C$630M (US$484M).

TRP says earnings received a higher contribution from U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines mainly due to increased earnings from Columbia Gas and Columbia Gulf growth projects placed in service, and additional contract sales on ANR and Great Lakes; and higher contribution from Liquids Pipelines primarily due to earnings from intra-Alberta pipelines placed in service in H2 2017 as well as higher volumes on the Keystone Pipeline System.

The assets involved in the sale to Innergex Renewable Energy include five wind farms with a total generating capacity of 590 MW.