HCP boosts year adjusted FFO guidance, reaffirms SPP cash NOI view

HCP (NYSE:HCP) +1.9% in premarket trading after nudging up the lower end of its full-year adjusted FFO per share guidance range to $1.79-$1.83 from the $1.77-$1.83 range it gave in its Q1 earning release on May 3.

It also formed a new medical-office portfolio joint venture with Morgan Stanley.

Reaffirms year SPP cash net operating income growth of 0.25%-1.75%

Q2 adjusted FFO of 47 cents per share, exceeding consensus by a penny, vs. 48 cents a year ago.

Q2 SPP cash NOI increased 0.7%.

Senior housing operating portfolio cash NOI was negative 4.4%, comprised of core SHOP cash NOI, up 2.9%; transition/sale portfolio down 15.3%.

Separately, HCP appoints Katherine Sandstrom to its board; most recently Sandstrom served as head of Heitman LLC's real estate securities business.

