Habit Restaurants +10% after strong guidance

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) jumps in early trading after Q2 results are strong enough to prompt the restaurant chain to hike full-year guidance.

Company-operated comparable restaurant sales increased 1.2% during Q2.

Adjusted EBITDA arrived in at $10.8M vs. $8.8M a year ago.

Looking ahead, Habit expects FY18 revenue of $393M to $396M off of comparable restaurant sales growth of 0.5% to 1.0%. The forecasts tops the consensus estimate of $392.6M.

Shares of Habit Restaurants are up 10.44% to premarket trading to $13.75.

