Analysts boost Fortinet targets after impressive earnings

BMO Capital Markets maintains an Outperform rating and raises its Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) price target from $61 to $76 after an earnings report with revenue and billings upsides with in-line FCF.

Firm thinks the impressive growth results will move shares higher and expand valuation.

The new target is based on 18x the firm’s normalized 2019 FCF, estimated at $660M.

More action: Stifel raises from $60 to $72 and reaffirms Hold rating, Monness Crespi & Hardt sits at Buy and raises target from $70 to $76, Oppenheimer raises from $70 to $82 with an Outperform rating, Citi raises from $56 to $71, and Barclays raises from $63 to $75.

Source: Briefing.com.

Fortinet shares are up 7.6% premarket to $69.51.

Previously: Fortinet +8.7% on Q2 beats, upside guides, $500M share repurchase (Aug. 1)