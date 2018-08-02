Kellogg lifts full-year profit view

Kellogg (NYSE:K) slides past estimates with its Q2 report.

Organic sales fell back 0.4% Y/Y during the quarter and adjusted operating profit was down 0.3%.

Kellog''s segment that included the U.S. Frozen Foods, Kashi Company and Canadian businesses were a bright spot, while sales back at the U.S. Snacks and U.S. Morning Foods segments.

"We've strengthened our portfolio with acquisitions and expanded emerging markets presence, and we've reinvigorated our biggest brands," says CEO Steve Cahillane.

Looking ahead, Kellogg lifts profit guidance to a view for full-year EPS growth of +11% to +13% on a constant currency basis.