BMO lowers FireEye target on earnings, valuation

BMO Capital lowers its FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) price target by a dollar to $17.

Firm notes that the company mostly maintained its 2018 outlook but slightly raised billings guidance. Q3 billings was about in-line with consensus while the implied Q4 billings were disappointing considering the easy comparisons in the quarter.

Despite improving operating profitability and the company being on track to reach its 2018 targets, BMO finds it hard to build a compelling valuation case.

Source: Briefing.com.

FireEye shares are down 3.8% premarket to $15.10.

Previously: FireEye -2% after Q2 beats, in-line guide (Aug. 1)