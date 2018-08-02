Icahn Enterprises Q2 adjusted EBITDA rises 24%

Icahn Enterprises (NYSE:IEP) Q2 adjusted EBITDA rises 24% to $356M from $288M a year ago.

The board of Icahn Enterprises' general partner declares a quarterly distribution of $1.75 per depositary unit.

Q2 earnings from continuing operations fell to 90 cents per LP unit from $9.20 a year ago; the prior-year period includes a $1.0B after-tax gain from the sale of ARL.

Q2 net sales increased to $2.92B from $2.33B, while revenue fell to $3.58B from $4.47B, which included a $1.5B gain.

Net gain from investment activities was $409M, up 30% from Q2 2017.

Expenses rose to $3.16B from $2.80B.

