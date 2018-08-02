Susquehanna plays the long game on Wynn Resorts

Susquehanna analyst Rachael Rothman checks in on Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) after the casino operator posted disappointing Q2 numbers.

Rothman stays bullish on Wynn, despite the "short term" challenges that led to the profit miss.

"We believe in the long-term growth in Macau, and the ability of WYNN-specific property level investments and large-scale infrastructure improvements to drive upside in shares," writes Rothman.

Susquehanna reels in the one-year price target on Wynn to $187 from $204.

Previously: Sharp drop for Wynn Resorts after earnings disappoint (Aug. 1)