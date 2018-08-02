Business segment realignment at L3

Effective immediately, Aerospace Systems will combine with Sensor Systems to form the new Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance Systems segment, to maximize growth and improve its integration and collaboration across the enterprise.

The division will be led by Jeffrey A. Miller, corporate Senior Vice President and President of Sensor Systems, and have combined estimated 2018 sales of $4.7B. Mark R. Von Schwarz, President of Aerospace Systems, will retire from the company after the transition is complete.

L3's (NYSE:LLL) Electronic Systems and Communication Systems segments remain unchanged.