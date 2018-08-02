Sell-siders weigh in on Exact Sciences after Q2 revenue miss; shares down 21% premarket

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) slumps 21% premarket on increased volume after posting Q2 numbers after the close yesterday. Investors are hammering the stock after revenue jumped 79%, but missed consensus by $1.8M.

Sell-side analysts' take on the action:

Canaccord's Mark Massaro: Price drop "transitory" despite "cloudy" rationale from management on volume miss. Still expects H2 goals to be met based on expanded sales team and focus on higher potential providers.

Ladenburg Thalmann's Kevin DeGeeter: Shares fairly priced after the haircut. Biggest disappointment was management's commentary on Cologuard reorder rate. More sales-intensive effort may be required than previously thought.

Stephens' Drew Jones: Investors are questioning stagnant core physician utilization rates. Ramp needed in Q4, traditionally a soft quarter, in order to hit the low end of conservative volume guidance.

Cowen's Doug Schenkel: June was "disappointing" but long-term thesis intact. 2020 revenue may still reach ~$1B. Buy on weakness.

Leerink's Puneet Souda: 2020 estimates still a go. Recommends buying at these levels.

Previously: Exact Sciences Q2 top line up 79%; Cologuard test volume up 59%; shares down 21% after hours on revenue miss (Aug. 1)

Previously: EXACT Sciences beats by $0.03, misses on revenue (Aug. 1)