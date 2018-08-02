Herbalife Nutrition launches Herbalife24 ACHIEVE Protein Bar

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) has launched its first protein bar 'Herbalife24 Achieve Protein Bar, ideal for increasing overall protein intake, as well as optimizing workout recovery and rebuilding muscle.

Dana Ryan, Ph.D., director, Sports Performance and Education, Herbalife Nutrition said, “With 20 grams of protein, simple, clean ingredients, no artificial sweeteners, and only four grams of sugar, the Protein Bar provides all-day energy and promotes recovery after exercise without the added guilt.”

The ACHIEVE Protein Bar is NSF Certified for Sport and free from athletic banned substances; all claims made on the label have been independently verified.