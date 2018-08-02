JPMorgan says it's part of SEC probe on ADR practices

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) says it's among banks and securities dealers that are being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for handling of "pre-released" American Depositary Receipts from 2011 to 2015.

On July 20, Deutsche Bank agreed to pay almost $75M to settle its part of the investigation into mishandling ADRs. The SEC said Deutsche improperly provided pre-released ADRs and didn't prevent securities violations when the ADRs were borrowed or loaned.

JPMorgan says it's cooperating with the investigation.

Previously: Deutsche Bank to pay almost $75M for improperly handling ADRs: SEC (July 20)