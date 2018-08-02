AngloGold to swing to H1 profit on higher production, lower costs

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) says it expects to report headline earnings of $91M-$108M for H1 2018, compared with an $89M headline loss in last year's first half, as the world's third largest gold producer realized better prices for its output and it exited some South African operations.

AU attributes the gains to a 4% Y/Y increase in production to 1.59M oz., a 6% rise in the average gold price received, and improvement in all-in sustaining costs due to lower sustaining capital spending and reduced exploration and rehabilitation costs.

AU cut its South African production in half after selling the Kopanang and Moab Khotsong mines in February following last year's closure of the TauTona mine; operations outside of South Africa now account for 87% of the company’s business.