MiMedx's dHACM shows treatment benefit in mid-stage study in plantar fasciitis; shares up 4% premarket

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) is up 4% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement of complete results from a Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating its micronized dehydrated human amnion/chorion membrane (dHACM) for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, a common source of heel pain. The results were just published in Foot & Ankle International.

The study met the primary and secondary endpoints. The primary endpoint was the mean change in VAS score for pain from baseline to month 3 compared to control. At the three-month follow-up visit, the mean VAS score dropped 76% in the treatment group compared to 45% in the control group (p<0.0001).

Topline results from a Phase 3 study should be available in H2 2019. If all goes well, a U.S. marketing application could be filed in H2 2020.