Fannie Mae expects to pay $4.5B to U.S. Treasury

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) reports Q2 net income of $4.5B, up from $4.3B earned in Q1 and expects to pay a $4.5B dividend to the U.S. Treasury by Sept. 30, 2018.

Through Q2 2018, Fannie has paid $167.3B in dividends to the Treasury.

Q2 pretax income of $5.6B rose from $5.4B in Q1.

Single-family serious delinquency rate was 0.97% in Q2 vs. 1.16% in Q1 and 1.01% in Q2 2017.

Fannie provided $111B in liquidity to the single-family mortgage market in Q2.

As of June 30, 2018, $1.0T in single-family mortgages, or about 35% of the loans in the company’s single-family conventional guaranty book of business, measured by unpaid principal balance, were covered by a credit risk transfer transaction.

Fannie Mae provided $14.5B in multifamily financing in Q2. Almost all of the company’s new multifamily business volume had lender risk-sharing.

