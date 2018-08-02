Tesla higher after turning heads on Wall Street

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) opens up 8.45% after posting a better quarter than expected by many analysts and investors. The company's cash burn wasn't as bad as some of the most dire forecasts, while Elon Musk's apology tour to analysts is being well-received.

RBC Capital Markets analyst Joseph Spak: "2Q18 results better than expected and we are more comfortable with 2H18 profitability/cash flow. Further, there seems to be more ammo for bulls than bears in commentary. Given stock's propensity to sentiment/momentum, we could see a rally, but remain Sector Perform rated believing a lot priced in."

Goldman Sachs (almost a perma-bear on Tesla): "This was a positive quarter. Automotive gross margins, cash burn, and ending cash balance were better than expected. In addition, the company may have turned the corner on its historical operational mis-execution... We see the second quarter as a positive step for Tesla as a manufacturing organization, but a step that requires continued forward momentum in cost control, operating efficiency, and ultimately positive cash flow."

Oppenheimer (upgrades to Outperform, $385 PT): "While we have been cautious on Model 3 ramp, we believe GM performance on Model 3 will carry the stock over the next 12+ months. With higher volumes and slower spending, we believe TSLA has reached a critical inflection point in its development. We expect bearish arguments now to focus on limited potential for Model 3 volume at higher price levels. We note that despite some recent price pressure, Model S and X ASPs have remained at relatively elevated levels. We would not be surprised to see a similar scenario play out for Model 3."

Consumer Edge Research: "Even at $35K to $40K we think this vehicle [Model 3] is profitable, but they are far clear of that, the average selling price we think will be closer to $50K as we look to Q3 and Q4."

Needham (Underperform) concedes the quarter was better-than-anticipated on a sales and free cash flow view, but stays cautious due to the "astronomical" valuation. Bearish-leaning Bank of America Merrill Lynch takes it price target to $200 from $180 in a very minor bit of capitulation.

Sources: CNBC, Bloomberg, Reuters Morning Call

