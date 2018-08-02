Charter says it will stop airing some ads in NY dispute

Facing a directive to get out of New York State, Charter Communications (CHTR -1.8% ) says it's planning to stop airing some ads.

"In an effort to help bring about a resolution of outstanding disputed matters with the Public Service Commission of New York, Charter will halt airing certain advertising," the company says in a statement.

"We look forward to resolving all matters currently disputed with the PSC in the not too distant future."

New York's PSC voted to revoke its approval of Charter's buyout of Time Warner Cable, saying the company failed to abide by conditions it agreed to for the approval, and ordereed Charter to produce a plan to sell its New York business to another party.