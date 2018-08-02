Duke Energy misses on Q2 earnings as expense rise

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) opens slightly lower after missing Q2 earnings expectations after failing to keep a lid on operating expenses.

DUK says operating revenue from its electric utilities unit, which accounts for most of the company’s overall business, rose to $5.22B from $5.16B in the year-ago quarter, but total operating expenses rose 11% to $4.67B.

DUK says Q2 earnings were hurt by higher depreciation and amortization costs due to a larger asset base, and higher operations and maintenance costs, due largely to a number of storms that forced repair costs in the quarter.

The company reaffirms full-year EPS guidance of $4.55-$4.85 vs. $4.75 analyst consensus estimate.