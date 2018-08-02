Marchex slides 10.2% post Q2 results

Marchex (MCHX -10.2% ) reports Q2 revenue decrease of 8.2% Y/Y to $20.22M.

The company repurchased 2.3M shares of its outstanding Class B common stock for a total price of $5.7M.

Adj. EBITDA was 0.17M (-56.6% Y/Y) with Adj. OIBA of -$0.24M (-27.9% Y/Y).

During Q2, Marchex added more than 8 new clients in multiple verticals including Auto, Health, and Home Services.

Q3 Outlook: Revenue $19.5-21M; Income/loss from operations: loss of $2M or better; Adj. OIBA: loss of $1M or better; Adj. EBITDA: breakeven or better.

