BioTime to receive $43M from Juvenescence for 14.4M shares of AgeX Therapeutics

BioTime (BTX +3.3% ) announces a new strategic alignment between AgeX Therapeutics and Juvenescence Limited, for which the company will receive $21.6M in cash and $21.6M in a 7% convertible/redeemable note for 14.4M shares of AgeX Therapeutics

“This transformative agreement is an important step in BioTime’s strategy of simplification and unlocking value for BioTime shareholders,” said Adi Mohanty, Co-Chief Executive Officer of BioTime. “It also provides BioTime with significant non-dilutive funding while allowing our shareholders to benefit from the potential future success of AgeX and Juvenescence.”

Previously: BioTime announces record date for the distribution of AgeX Therapeutics shares (July 10)