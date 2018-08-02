Facebook security chief exiting for Stanford job

Facebook's (FB +0.2% ) chief security officer is exiting, and the company looks to be retiring the role as it isn't planning to replace him.

Alex Stamos says that in September he's moving to work at Stanford University as a teacher and researcher. His last day at Facebook will be Aug. 17.

The company meanwhile says its approach is to spread security roles through its divisions. "We are not naming a new CSO, since earlier this year we embedded our security engineers, analysts, investigators, and other specialists in our product and engineering teams to better address the emerging security threats we face," it told The Verge.

The news comes amid what Facebook has apparently identified as a new coordinated campaign to influence the upcoming midterm elections.