PTC to commercialize two Akcea drugs in Latin America

Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA +1.3% ) inks an agreement with PTC Therapeutics (PTCT -0.2% ) under which the latter will commercialize TEGSEDI (inotersen) and WAYLIVRA (volanesorsen) in Latin America.

Under the terms of the deal, PTC has exclusive rights to the two products in Latin America and certain Caribbean countries. Akcea will receive $12M upfront, $6M upon FDA or EMA approval of WAYLIVRA and mid-twenties royalties on net sales.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS -1.2% ) receive 60% of all monies paid to Akcea from TEGSEDI and 50% of the monies from WAYLIVRA.

TEGSEDI is indicated for stage 1 or 2 polyneuropathy in adult patients with hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis.

WAYLIVRA is indicated for familial chylomicronemia syndrome.