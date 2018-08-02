U.S. stocks follow overseas markets lower after more Trump trade threats

Stocks open lower as U.S.-China trade concerns weighing on equity markets around the globe; Dow -0.5%, S&P -0.4%, Nasdaq -0.2%.
Pres. Trump wants to hike proposed tariffs on $200B worth of Chinese goods to 25% from 10%, citing China's refusal to meet U.S. trade demands, and Beijing has responded with threats of retaliation.
Major European markets trade lower across the board, with Germany's DAX -1.7%, U.K.'s FTSE -1.1% and France's CAC -0.8%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished -1% and China's Shanghai Composite closed -2%.
In earnings news, Tesla +10.2% after above-consensus revenues and a reaffirmed outlook overshadowed disappointing earnings, and CEO Elon Musk said "our goal is to be profitable and cash-flow positive for every quarter going forward."
Most sectors are in the red, with materials (-1.6%) and energy (-1.2%) the worst performers with financials (-0.9%) and industrials (-0.9%) are also showing relative weakness.
U.S. WTI crude oil -0.5% at $67.32/bbl.
Still ahead: factory orders, EIA natural gas inventory
