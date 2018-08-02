Cushman & Wakefield indicated to open higher after IPO

The company overnight priced its 45M share IPO at $17 each. It's currently indicated to open somewhere in the $17.50-$19.50 range.

Cushman has been owned by a group of private-equity players for the last four years, and is notable for its heavy debt load - $3.1B as of March 31, and some of the IPO proceeds will go towards paying that down a bit. The company also lost money in 2016, 2017, and Q1 of 2018. Don't look for any dividends anytime soon.

Peers include: CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE), Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK), and JLL (NYSE:JLL).