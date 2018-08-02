Apple nears winning the race to $1T

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is closing in on $1T after this week's earnings report.

The company previously needed to cross $203 to hit the coveted figure. But a share count update pushed the goal number to over $207

Apple shares are currently up 1.4% to $204.35.

