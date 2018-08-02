Willis Towers Watson sinks after trimming tax guidance, reaffirming adj. EPS view

Willis Towers Watson (WLTW -6.8% ) slumps after reaffirming full-year adjusted EPS guidance even though it trimmed its outlook for its tax rate.

Excluding the effect of ASC 606, WLTW still sees 2018 adjusted EPS of $9.88-$10.12 and constant-currency revenue growth of about 3%, and 4% on an organic basis.

WLTW now see year tax rate at 22%-23% from prior view of 23% to 24%.

Foreign currency translation, though, is expected to be "a slight headwind" for adjusted EPS for the rest of 2018.

Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.88, excluding a new accounting standard; on that basis, WLTW beat consensus by 18 cents.

With the adoptions of ASC 606, Willis Towers Watson's adjusted EPS figure was $1.70, which would match consensus.

Revenue for the period was $2.0B, an increase of 4% from $1.95B a year ago. That figure was the same whether including or excluding ASC 606.

Adjusted EBITDA margin, excluding ASC 606, was19.8%, up 130 basis points from a year ago. Including ASC 606, adjusted EBITDA margin was 19.7%.

Source: Press Release

