Workers at BHP's Escondida mine set to strike after vote, union says

Workers at the world's biggest copper mine, BHP Billiton’s (BHP -3% ) Escondida mine in Chile, will go on strike, according to the top union representing the miners there.

Reuters reported earlier that 2,330 members voted on strike action, with 1,955 supporting it and 370 accepting the company’s final offer.

The decision to strike was expected, as a partial count of votes circulated by the union on Tuesday suggested an overwhelming majority of its workers favored the strike.

BHP likely will request government mediation to attempt a resolution, which could delay any strike action for as many as 10 days.

