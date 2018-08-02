MRC Global down 5% post Q2 results

MRC Global (MRC -5.1% ) reported 17.1% Y/Y increase in Q2 sales to $1.08B. Segment sales: US $878M (+21.9% Y/Y), Canada $80M (+15.9% Y/Y) and International $124M (-6.8% Y/Y).

Sales by Sector: Upstream $307M (+19% Y/Y) with higher sales in US and Canada; Midstream $472M (+12% Y/Y) and Downstream $303M (+24% Y/Y).

Gross margin expanded by 20 bps to 16.4% and operating margin was 3.8% an improvement of 195 bps .

Adj. EBITDA was $78M compared to $44M a year ago, with margin up by 244 bps to 7.2%.

During the quarter company repurchased shares worth $20M at an average price of $17.39.

