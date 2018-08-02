CSS Industries down 3.8% due to weak margins

CSS Industries (CSS -3.8% ) reports Q1 revenue growth of 32.7% Y/Y to $64.1M.

Segment revenue: Seasonal was $4.8M (+3.4% Y/Y); Gift $24M (-4.4% Y/Y) & Craft $35.3M (+90.3% Y/Y).

Q1 overall margins: Adj. gross declined 430 bps to 26.7%; Adj. operating declined 450 bps to -15.6% & Adj. EBITDA also declined 362 bps to -10.4%.

Cash & equivalents of $33.1M (-33.3% Y/Y); FCF of -$18.6M.

2019 Outlook: Net sales of $398-412M, resulting in Y/Y growth of 10%-14%; Net loss to be ~$5-7.5M; Adj. EBITDA of $26-29M; D&A of $14M; Income tax benefit of $1.1-0.6M & Net loss of $7.5-5M.

“Our adjusted gross margins, as expected, were impacted by inefficiencies from lower production volumes in earlier periods, as well as the mix impact of lower sales volumes.” said President & CEO Christopher J. Munyan.

