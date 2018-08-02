Consol Energy +8% after beating on Q2 earnings, raising guidance

Consol Energy (CEIX +7.7% ) after posting a solid Q2 earnings beat and a 22% Y/Y revenue increase while raising its full-year outlook.

CEIX says Q2 was a record sales quarter, as it sold 7.8M tons of coal at an average of $47.34/ton compared to 6.8M tons at an average of $44.75/ton in the year-ago period, benefiting from stronger pricing on export sales and domestic netback contracts.

Based on strong YTD results, robust coal demand and production expectations, CEIX raises FY 2018 guidance for coal sales volume to 26.4M-27.4M from an earlier outlook of 26.2M-27.2M tons and for adjusted EBITDA to $425M-$465M from its prior view of $370M-$430M.