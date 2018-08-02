More on Gulfport Energy Q2 results

Gulfport (GPOR -2.4% ) reports Q2 sales down 22% Y/Y to $252.7M led by wide derivatives loss, hence decreased average prices.

Average realized prices: Natural gas: $1.86 (-41.1%) per Mcf; Oil: $33.46 (-42.2%) per bbl; NGL: $0.45 per gallon; total equivalent price of $2.09 (-39.1%) per Mcfe.

Net daily production increased 28.1 Y/Y to 1,330.3 MMcfe / day, with production mix of ~89% natural gas, 7% NGL and 4% oil.

Production volumes: Natural gas: 108,236 (+30.6%) MMcf; Oil: 744 (+14.5%) MBbls; NGL: 58,512 (+8.7%) MGal.

Outlook: Increases 2018 production guidance to 1,320 MMcfe-1,340 MMcfe per day (+21% to 23% over 2017 net production of 1,089.2 MMcfe per day); Q3 net production to be ~1,360 MMcfe per day; D&C Capex: $630M-685M; Non D&C capex: $120M-130M.

