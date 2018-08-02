AMC Networks -4.7% as Q2 profits fall short

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) is 4.7% lower after reporting Q2 profits that lagged expectations as core-operations operating income dipped slightly.

Healthy revenue gains in the international operation helped AMC cut operating losses there. Overall, adjusted operating income rose 1.9% to $233M (up 9% on an as-reported basis to $192M from $16M).

Total subscribers were up 2%.

Revenue by segment: National networks, $627.3M (up 3.7%); International and other, $147.6M (up 32.4%).

Operating income by segment: National networks, $210M (down 0.8%); International and other, -$11.3M.

Cash from operations was $162M; free cash flow was $131M.

Press release