Sturm, Ruger +12% after earnings, dividend hike

Sturm, Ruger (NYSE:RGR) is up 12.39% after posting EBITDA of $28.2M in Q2. Sales fell 3% during the quarter, but a lower effective corporate tax rate and buybacks helped to lift EPS.

It's possible that the company's quarterly dividend hike to $0.34 per share is bringing in some buyers today. The dividend payout by the company is now 40% of net income.

Previously: Sturm, Ruger beats by $0.03, misses on revenue (Aug. 1)

Previously: Sturm, Ruger declares $0.34 dividend (Aug. 1)