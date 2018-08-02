Focus Brands snaps up Jamba

Focus Brands agrees to acquire Jamba (JMBA +15.9% ) for $13.00 per share in a transaction valued at approximately $200M.

Under the terms of the agreement, a subsidiary of Focus Brands will commence a tender offer to purchase all of the outstanding shares of Jamba common stock for $13.00 per share in cash.

The transaction is expected to close during Q3.

Following the close of the transaction, Jamba will be a privately-held subsidiary of FBI and will continue to be operated as an independent brand.

