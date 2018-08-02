ESPN sets historic seven-year boxing deal with Top Rank

ESPN (DIS -0.4% ) has sealed boxing's most comprehensive rights deal, agreeing to a seven-year pact with promoter Top Rank for exclusive rights.

Aside from linear TV offerings, adding 54 events per year as well as surrounding content and library fights will help boost direct-to-consumer offering ESPN Plus.

ESPN will show 18 events; ESPN Plus will have 12 exclusive prime-time events, as well as 24 international events and undercard coverage of all 54 events, Deadline Hollywood notes.

ESPN saw its highest-rated boxing telecast since 1995 with last summer's Manny Pacquiao/Jeff Horn fight, a Top Rank event that averaged 3.1M viewers and peaked at 4.4M.