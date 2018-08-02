Triple-S Management dives after Q2 assesses Hurricane Maria damage

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) sinks 28% t0 $26.00 after reporting its property and casualty segment increased reserves by $76.4M, pretax, as losses related to Hurricane Maria exceeded its catastrophe reinsurance coverage limit.

The company also cut its forecast for full-year Medicare Advantage member month enrollment to 1.25M-1.35M from its prior range of 1.35M-1.45M; it still expects that segment's medical loss ratio for 2018 at 85%-87%.

Earlier, the stock fall as low as $25.00, its lowest price in the last five months.

Adjusted net loss of $1.62 per share, including the $2.06 charge for increasing reserves, compares with adjusted EPS of 39 cents a year ago. Excluding the effect of increased Hurricane Maria losses, it would have posted EPS of 44 cents.

Q2 operating revenue rose 3% to $763.1M Y/Y, reflecting higher managed care premiums; consolidated premiums earned increased 2.6% to $741.8M.

Q2 consolidated claims incurred were $692.1M, up 13% Y/Y, mainly from the unfavorable prior-period reserve development related to Hurricane Maria claims.

Gross losses related to Hurricane Maria increased during Q2 by about $212.7M–from $686.7M as of March 31, 2018 to $899.4M as of June 30, 2018.

Triple-S also said it's been selected to participate in the Government of Puerto Rico's revised Medicaid health plan; the new program is scheduled to begin Nov. 1, 2018.

Reaffirms full-year directional guidance for commercial, life insurance, and property & casualty segments as well as consolidated operating expenses.

