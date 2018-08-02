IDC: Worldwide tablet market -13.5% in Q2

Worldwide tablet shipments decreased 13.5% in Q2, according to IDC data.

Total tablet shipments fell to 33M with slate form tablets accounting for 28.4M units (-14.5% Y/Y). Detachable tablets also declined.

Apple (AAPL +1.8% ) led the quarter with 11.5M shipments and a nearly 35% market share for a 1% Y/Y growth. Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) came in second with 5M units, a 15.1% share, and a 16% Y/Y decline.