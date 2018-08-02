IDC: Worldwide tablet market -13.5% in Q2

Worldwide tablet shipments decreased 13.5% in Q2, according to IDC data.
Total tablet shipments fell to 33M with slate form tablets accounting for 28.4M units (-14.5% Y/Y). Detachable tablets also declined.
Apple (AAPL +1.8%) led the quarter with 11.5M shipments and a nearly 35% market share for a 1% Y/Y growth. Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) came in second with 5M units, a 15.1% share, and a 16% Y/Y decline.
Finishing out the top five were Huawei with 3.4M units, a 10.3% share, and 7.7% Y/Y growth; Lenovo with 2M units, 6% share, and 8.4% decline; and Amazon (AMZN +0.5%) with 1.6M units, 4.9% share, and a 33.5% decline. "Others" accounted for 9.5M units and a 28.8% share with a 27% Y/Y decline.
